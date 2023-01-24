US Markets

Brazil-Argentina common currency 'impossible' without greater stability -Brazil steel group

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

January 24, 2023 — 09:39 am EST

Written by Alberto Alerigi Jr. for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A common currency between Brazil and Argentina would be "impossible" to create if Argentina and other countries do not reach greater economic stability, the head of Brazilian steel distributors association INDA said on Tuesday.

Carlos Jorge Loureiro was one of the first business leaders to comment on the idea of a common currency after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Argentine leader Alberto Fernandez floated it on Monday in Buenos Aires.

Steelmakers Usiminas USIM5.SA, Gerdau GGBR4.SA and CSN CSNA3.SA are among INDA's associates.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.