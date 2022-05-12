Brazil arabica coffee could invert cycle for larger 2023 crop

By Roberto Samora

GUARUJA, May 12 (Reuters) - Due to frosts and a drought last year that damaged this year's production, traders believe Brazil's arabica coffee crop could see an inversion in its production cycle that would result in a larger harvest in 2023.

Arabica coffee trees alternate years of higher and lower production, a natural development as trees get stressed after high fruit loads and produce less in the following season.

The 2022 crop should be an "on-year" in the biennial cycle, but weather damaged fields. Rains have returned and trees are in good shape to produce well in 2023, an "off-year".

"We are sure going to see an inversion of the cycle, pending the weather in the next 90-120 days," Lucio Dias, head of trading at co-op Cooxupe, Brazil's No.1 exporter, told Reuters in the sidelines of a coffee conference in Guaruja.

Although trees have a good amount of foliage, they will need rains before September to stimulate the flowering that will determine the size of next year's crop.

Trishul Mandana, executive director at coffee trader Volcafe, agrees with the view for a possibly higher crop next year, but says it is still early to be certain. "If we don't get a drought or a frost, it could be."

Teddy Esteve, head of coffee at trader ECOM, sees the potential for a near-record crop in 2023 if the weather is fine.

"We would have at least 10 million bags more (than this year). It could be a fantastic crop," he said.

Brazil's 2022 coffee crop is seen by the government at 55.7 million bags, higher than the 2021 "off-year" crop of 47.7 million bags, but the smallest production for an "on-year" crop since 2016.

Dias said a recent dry spell helped maturation with field work intensifying from now to the end of May.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora: Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.