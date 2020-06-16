Brazil April retail sales drop 16.8 pct from March

SAO PAULO June 16 - Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials in Brazil fell 16.8 percent in April from March (BRRSL=ECI), government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday. Economists in a Reuters poll expected a decrease of 12.00 percent. Sales fell 16.8 percent from the year-earlier period , compared to expectations for a 13.60 percent drop in the Reuters poll. (By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)

