Brazil April retail sales drop 16.8 pct from March

Reuters
Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials in Brazil fell 16.8 percent in April from March, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

SAO PAULO June 16 - Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials in Brazil fell 16.8 percent in April from March (BRRSL=ECI), government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday. Economists in a Reuters poll expected a decrease of 12.00 percent. Sales fell 16.8 percent from the year-earlier period , compared to expectations for a 13.60 percent drop in the Reuters poll. (By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)

