Brazil approves use of CoronaVac doses partly manufactured locally

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa on Friday approved a second emergency use request of China's CoronaVac vaccine, which will allow for the distribution of 4.8 million new doses that were partly manufactured in Brazil.

BRASILIA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's health regulator Anvisa on Friday approved a second emergency use request of China's CoronaVac vaccine, which will allow for the distribution of 4.8 million new doses that were partly manufactured in Brazil.

Brazil earlier this month had already approved the use of Sinovac's SVA.O CoronaVac, but that permit only covered doses that had been fully made in China and imported, which total 6 million.

The South American nation has also approved the emergency use of AstraZeneca's AZN.L vaccine, with a first shipment coming from India expected to arrive later on Friday.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

