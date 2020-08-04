Brazil approves Seara's takeover of Bunge's mayo, margarine business

Commodities
Brazil's antitrust regulator approved the takeover of Bunge's local mayonnaise and margarine business by Seara, part of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA, according to the government's official gazette on Tuesday.

The deal worth 700 million reais ($131 million), announced in December, was approved without restrictions by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), the gazette said. The transaction involves Seara taking over of margarine brands Cremosy-Soya, Cukin, Delícia, Primor, Suprema, Predileta, Ricca and Gradina, in addition to the mayonnaise Soya and Salada

($1 = 5.33 reais)

(Reporting by Luciano Costa, editing by Louise Heavens)

