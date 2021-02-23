US Markets
PFE

Brazil approves Pfizer's COVID-19 shot, but has none to use

Contributor
Eduardo Simoes. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Brazil has fully approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday, although it remains to be seen if Brasilia and Pfizer can end a dispute and agree a supply deal.

Adds details on contract dispute

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazil has fully approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SE 22UAy.F, health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday, although it remains to be seen if Brasilia and Pfizer can end a dispute and agree a supply deal.

The Pfizer/BioNTech shot is the first vaccine against the novel coronavirus to receive full approval in Brazil, Anvisa said. Other vaccines developed by AstraZeneca AZN.L and China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd SVA.O, have only been approved for emergency use so far.

The approval is good news for a country whose immunization campaign has been plagued by delays and political squabbling. However, it is unclear whether the definitive approval of the vaccine will pave the way for a supply deal of a highly effective shot that is already being applied globally.

President Jair Bolsonaro has criticized the terms of a deal proposed by Pfizer, saying it is overly onerous on Brazil as it exempts the U.S. firm from potential liability for unforeseen problems. Pfizer has said other countries, including neighbors in Latin America, have agreed to the terms.

Pfizer and Brazil's Health Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes. Writing by Gabriel Stargardter. Editing by Brad Haynes and Mark Potter)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE AZN SVA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters