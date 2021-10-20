Brazil approves Angra 3 prices in step toward Eletrobras privatization

Recasts with approval by Brazilian government

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry on Wednesday approved price parameters for electricity to be generated by the Angra 3 nuclear power plant, a move required for the privatization of state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA to go through.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that the country's national energy council (CNPE) decided that prices for Angra 3, which is under construction, will take into account the economic feasibility of the venture and a cost of equity of 8.8% a year.

They will also remain in line with studies conducted by Brazil's development bank BNDES and consider investments and indebtedness needed for the power plant to be concluded, Eletrobras added.

The pricing definition was a step needed ahead of Eletrobras' privatization, which is expected to take place in early 2022, as the company's nuclear power unit Eletronuclear will be split off and kept under government control.

On Tuesday, Brazil's government approved Eletrobras' privatization model.

Credit Suisse analysts welcomed the privatization process moving forward. "We believe the government still can reach its goal to privatize Eletrobras in 1H22," they said in a research note.

Shares in Eletrobras were down about 3% in late afternoon trading at 38 reais.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Louise Heavens and Sandra Maler)

