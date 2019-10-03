Brazil approves 13 companies to bid in November oil auction

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Thirteen companies have been approved by Brazilian authorities to participate in a November oil bidding round for offshore exploration and production rights.

The companies were cleared to participate in the so-called 6th pre-salt bidding round, according to Thursday's edition of the government's official bulletin. Total signing bonuses are fixed at 7.85 billion reais ($1.92 billion).

The auction, scheduled for Nov. 7, is sizable by historical standards but significantly smaller than a so-called transfer-of-rights auction due to take place a day earlier. The government is expected to collect over $25 billion in signing bonuses at the Nov. 6 auction.

The list of participants on Nov. 7 is similar to those in the transfer-of-rights round. Two companies are participating in the 6th pre-salt round, but not the transfer-of-rights round: the Brazilian unit of Murphy Oil Corp MUR.N and Repsol Sinopec Brasil SA, a joint venture between Spain's Repsol SA REP.MC and China's Sinopec 000554.SZ.

Companies signed up for the transfer-of-rights that are not included in the sixth round are the Brazilian units of France's Total SA TOTF.PA, Portugal's Galp Energia SGPS SA GALP.LS and Norway's Equinor ASA EQNR.OL.

However, in a Twitter post on Thursday, Brazil's ANP oil regulator said four more companies had applied to participate in the pre-salt round. ANP said it would evaluate the requests on Oct. 14.

Companies already approved for the pre-salt round include:

-BP Energy do Brasil Ltda, a unit of BP PLC BP.L

-Chevron Brasil Oleo e Gas Ltda, a unit of Chevron Corp CVX.N

-CNODC Brasil Petroleo e Gas Ltda, an indirect unit of China National Petroleum Corp Ltd, or CNPC

-CNOOC Petroleum Brasil Ltda, a unit of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) 0883.HK

-Ecopetrol Oleo e Gas do Brasil Ltda, a unit of Colombia's Ecopetrol SA ECO.CN

-Exxonmobil Exploracao Brasil Ltda, a unit of Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N

-Murphy Exploration & Production Co, a unit of Murphy Oil

-Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, or Petrobras

-Petronas Petroleo Brasil Ltda, a unit of Petronas

-QPI Brasil Petroleo Ltda, a unit of Qatar Petroleum

-Repsol Sinopec Brasil

-Shell Brasil Petroleo Ltda, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDSa.L

-Wintershall Dea do Brasil Exploracao e Producao, a unit of Wintershall Dea GmbH

($1 = 4.09 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Tom Brown)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-21-2223-7117))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.