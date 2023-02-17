Brazil appoints Luiz Alberto Figueiredo as ambassador for climate change

Adds context, background information on Figueiredo, details of his upcoming job

BRASILIA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Friday announced the appointment of former Foreign Relations Minister Luiz Alberto Figueiredo as extraordinary ambassador for climate change.

His nomination comes as the country's new government pledges to tackle environmental issues more aggressively, looking to reduce deforestation in the Amazon rainforest after years of destruction under former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Figueiredo will be tasked with joining Brazil's high-level representation at international events and promoting the country's efforts to fight climate change, the foreign relations ministry said in a statement.

He will also promote Brazil's bid to host the COP30 climate summit in the northern city of Belem in 2025, the government added.

Figueiredo served as foreign relations minister under former President Dilma Rousseff from 2013 to 2014.

