US Markets

Brazil appoints Gileno Gurjao Barreto as Petrobras chairman

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

The Brazilian government appointed Gileno Gurjao Barreto on Thursday as state-run Petrobras' chairman of the board.

Adds background

SAO PAULO, June 9 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government appointed Gileno Gurjao Barreto on Thursday as state-run Petrobras' PETR4.SA chairman of the board.

The Mines and Energy Ministry also appointed nine more members to be part of Petrobras' board of directors, including Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, who is set to be the oil giant's chief executive.

The nominations, which still need to be approved by shareholders, come weeks after Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro ousted the company's previous CEO who served less than two months on the job.

Bolsonaro had voiced frustrations over Petrobras' fuel pricing at the time.

The ouster meant that the firm's board, which was also elected in mid-April, was dismissed as well, according to Petrobras.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular