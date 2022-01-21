Brazil antitrust watchdog greenlights Alliar takeover by tycoon Tanure

SAO PAULO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE approved with no restriction the takeover of medical diagnostics company Alliar AALR3.SA by an investment fund linked to tycoon Nelson Tanure, the country's official gazette showed on Friday.

Controlling shareholders of Alliar announced in November they had accepted Tanure's bid of 20.50 reais ($3.76) per share in the company, formally known as Centro de Imagem Diagnosticos SA.

Alliar said in a securities filing that CADE's decision will be binding after a 15-day period starting on Friday, provided there are no challenges to the body's ruling on the transaction.

Still, the closing of the deal depends on "the completion of other normal conditions precedent for this type of transaction," it added.

($1 = 5.4590 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

