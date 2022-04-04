Markets

Brazil antitrust watchdog gives initial nod to CSN-Holcim deal

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Technical staff at Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE approved the acquisition of LafargeHolcim's local business by steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) with no restriction, the latter said on Monday.

Recasts with details, context

SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - Technical staff at Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE approved the acquisition of LafargeHolcim's HOLN.S local business by steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) CSNA3.SA with no restriction, the latter said on Monday.

The move represents an initial approval as the deal could still be blocked by CADE's board of directors, which is required to analyze the transaction before giving the final green light.

Until then, both companies will remain operating independently, CSN said in a securities filing.

CSN's cement unit agreed to acquire Holcim's Brazilian business for an enterprise value of $1.025 billion in September 2021.

Shares in CSN were up about 2% at 26.65 reais in early trading, the top gainer on Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which was down 0.3%.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular