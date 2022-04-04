Brazil antitrust watchdog gives initial nod to CSN-Holcim deal

Recasts with details, context

SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - Technical staff at Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE approved the acquisition of LafargeHolcim's HOLN.S local business by steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) CSNA3.SA with no restriction, the latter said on Monday.

The move represents an initial approval as the deal could still be blocked by CADE's board of directors, which is required to analyze the transaction before giving the final green light.

Until then, both companies will remain operating independently, CSN said in a securities filing.

CSN's cement unit agreed to acquire Holcim's Brazilian business for an enterprise value of $1.025 billion in September 2021.

Shares in CSN were up about 2% at 26.65 reais in early trading, the top gainer on Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which was down 0.3%.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com;))

