Brazil antitrust watchdog extends deadline for Petrobras to sell refineries

Brazil antitrust watchdog CADE extended the deadline for Petrobras to sell its refineries as part of obligations assumed by the company in an agreement to stimulate competition in the local oil refining market, the agency said on Wednesday.

The new schedule for the sales was not disclosed by CADE in order not to prejudice talks for the assets to be divested, according to a statement.

