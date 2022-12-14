Markets

Brazil antitrust watchdog approves Rede D'Or deal to buy SulAmerica

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

December 14, 2022 — 12:27 pm EST

Written by Alberto Alerigi Jr. for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE on Wednesday approved Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA's RDOR3.SA acquisition of insurer SulAmerica SA SULA11.SA with no restrictions.

Rede D'Or, Brazil's largest hospital network, had announced in February a 13 billion-real ($2.43 billion) deal to buy SulAmerica, one of the country's major independent insurance companies.

($1 = 5.3436 reais)

