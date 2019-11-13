US Markets

Brazil antitrust regulator to reassess Disney-Fox deal - statement

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Brazil's antitrust regulator said on Wednesday it will reassess U.S. media giant Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) $71 billion purchase of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O) because the divestiture requested by the regulator has not happened yet.

"The deal approved in February was contingent on the sale of the Fox Sports channel. As the sale was not finalized, the case will be re-examined," the regulator known as 'Cade' said in a statement.

