Brazil antitrust regulator okays JV between BB and UBS to launch investment bank

Gabriela Mello Reuters
Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade has approved a joint venture between state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA and UBS Group AG to launch an investment bank in South America. In a securities filing, BB added that the conclusion of the partnership is subject to approval from Brazil's central bank.

