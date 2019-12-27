Brazil antitrust regulator okays JV between BB and UBS to launch investment bank

SAO PAULO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade has approved a joint venture between state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA and UBS Group AG UBSG.S to launch an investment bank in South America.

In a securities filing, BB added that the conclusion of the partnership is subject to approval from Brazil's central bank.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello, editing by Louise Heavens)

