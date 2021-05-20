Brazil antitrust regulator looks deeper into planned Localiza takeover of Unidas

SAO PAULO, May 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust regulator CADE is looking deeper into car rental provider Localiza's RENT3.SA proposed takeover of rival Unidas LCAM3.SA, on the grounds that the new entity may control too much of the car rental and fleet management markets.

In a statement on Thursday, CADE's board said the merger between the two biggest players in these markets could restrict the entry of new competitors and reduce competition.

CADE specifically noted that the new company would have "at least 60% to 70%" of market share nationwide, and at some airports "would be the only option for consumers."

The deal would also reduce the number of car rental companies operating across Brazil to two from three.

The proposed deal, announced last September, would create a group with a market value of around 50 billion reais ($9.5 billion) at the time, and a fleet of 470,000 cars.

Rivals Fleetzil, ALD Automotive, Movida MOVI3.SA; and Ouro Verde asked CADE to intervene in the case.

Shares of Localiza and Unidas rose sharply on the São Paulo stock exchange on Thursday, jumping by 4.7% and 5.6%, respectively. Movida shares were up 6.7%.

"The market was already afraid that it would be a complicated path," said Régis Chinchila, an analyst with Terra Investimentos, adding that some investors viewed the CADE statement and its pledge to probe further whether the deal would actually hurt competition as potentially positive.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Additional reporting by Paula Laier Writing by Jamie McGeever)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.