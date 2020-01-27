Companies

Brazil antitrust regulator gives nod to Boeing-Embraer deal

Contributor
Ricardo Brito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Technical staff at Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade on Monday approved Boeing Co's purchase of Embraer SA's commercial aviation division without restrictions, according to a statement on the agency's website.

Adds context

BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Technical staff at Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade on Monday approved Boeing Co's BA.N purchase of Embraer SA's EMBR3.SA commercial aviation division without restrictions, according to a statement on the agency's website.

Cade's top administrative council could still call for a reconsideration of the case, putting the matter to a vote.

Boeing has offered to pay $4.2 billion for 80% of Embraer's commercial jet division, which builds passenger jets in the 70- to 150-seat segment.

That puts it in direct competition with next-generation jets designed by Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO and acquired by Europe's Airbus SE AIR.PA, which rebranded them the A220 program.

The Boeing-Embraer deal is still under investigation pending regulatory approval in the European Union which has set an April 30 deadline to decide on the case.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler and Marguerita Choy)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular