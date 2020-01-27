Brazil antitrust regulator gives nod to Boeing-Embraer deal

Adds context

BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Technical staff at Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade on Monday approved Boeing Co's BA.N purchase of Embraer SA's EMBR3.SA commercial aviation division without restrictions, according to a statement on the agency's website.

Cade's top administrative council could still call for a reconsideration of the case, putting the matter to a vote.

Boeing has offered to pay $4.2 billion for 80% of Embraer's commercial jet division, which builds passenger jets in the 70- to 150-seat segment.

That puts it in direct competition with next-generation jets designed by Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO and acquired by Europe's Airbus SE AIR.PA, which rebranded them the A220 program.

The Boeing-Embraer deal is still under investigation pending regulatory approval in the European Union which has set an April 30 deadline to decide on the case.

