Brazil antitrust regulator gives initial approval to Boeing-Embraer deal

Technical staff at Brazil antitrust regulator Cade on Monday approved Boeing Co's purchase of Embraer SA's commercial aviation division without restrictions, according to a statement on Cade's website.
