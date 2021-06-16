Brazil antitrust official says Stone-Linx deal should be approved

BRASILIA, June 16 (Reuters) - The official at Brazil's antitrust agency CADE studying the Stone-Linx deal said on Monday it should be "approved without restrictions."

Financial technology solutions company StoneCo STNE.O is seeking to buy Brazilian software company Linx LINX3.SA, a takeover objected to by rivals like Cielo CIEL3.SA and Safra arguing it could lead to a loss of clients to Stone as a payments processor.

"The operation deserves to be approved without restrictions," CADE's Sergio Ravagnani said in his judgment.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Editing by Chris Reese)

