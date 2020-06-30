Brazil antitrust agency revokes decision blocking WhatsApp, Cielo venture

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade on Tuesday said it was revoking its previous decision suspending Facebook Inc's FB.O recently launched WhatsApp payments messaging service in partnership with card processor Cielo SA CIEL3.SA.

Cade said preliminary information provided by both Cielo and Facebook indicates that their agreement does not limit new deals with rivals and does not reduce consumers' choice. Still, Cade said it would continue investigating the partnership.

Despite the agency's decision, the payments service via WhatsApp, which had been in the testing phase, is unlikely to be restored soon because Brazil's central bank separately blocked it last week over issues related to Visa Inc V.N and Mastercard <MA.N>.

Under a rule only instituted last week, the regulator ordered the two payment systems to stop operating in partnership with WhatsApp, saying they had to seek its permission to do so.

The central bank said that rolling out the service without previous analysis by the monetary authority could damage the Brazilian payments system in the areas of competition, efficiency and data privacy.

WhatsApp has over 120 million users in Brazil, its second-largest market behind India, making a system allowing users to pay each other via messages a potentially powerful rival to local banks.

The central bank declined to comment on the matter.

