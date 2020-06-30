Brazil antitrust agency revokes decision blocking WhatsApp, Cielo venture

Markets
Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade on Tuesday said it was revoking a previous decision suspending a payments system recently launched by Facebook Inc's WhatsApp messaging service in partnership with card processor Cielo SA.

Cade said it would continue investigating the partnership. The WhatsApp service was separately blocked by Brazil's central bank last week over issues related to payment systems Visa Inc V.N and Mastercard MA.N.

