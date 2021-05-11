US Markets

Brazil annual inflation rises to 6.8% in April, highest since Nov 2016

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Annual inflation in Brazil rose to 6.8% in April, the highest since 2016, official figures showed on Tuesday, driven by higher healthcare and pharmaceutical goods prices as well as a rise in food and drink costs.

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, May 11 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Brazil rose to 6.8% in April, the highest since 2016, official figures showed on Tuesday, driven by higher healthcare and pharmaceutical goods prices as well as a rise in food and drink costs.

The annual rate of consumer inflation rose to 6.8% from 6.1% in March, statistics agency IBGE said, exactly in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and the highest since November 2016.

The central bank's year-end goal is 3.75%, with a 1.5 percentage point margin of error on either side. These figures show inflation is well above even the 5.25% upper limit of that range.

Monthly inflation slowed to 0.3% in April from 0.9% in March, IBGE said, again exactly as economists in the Reuters poll had forecast.

Eight of the nine categories surveyed by IBGE showed rising prices in the month of April, with a 1.2% rise in healthcare and personal goods prices accounting for around half that. Within that segment, the price of medicines rose 2.7%, IBGE said.

Food and drink prices rose 0.4% in April, three times faster than the previous month and accounting for around a third of the overall monthly rise.

The central bank last week delivered its second 75 basis point increase in borrowing costs, raising the Selic rate to 3.50% and indicating a similar move again in June.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular