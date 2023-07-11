News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil annual inflation lowest in nearly 3 years, fueling rate cut bets

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

July 11, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

Recasts throughout, adding more detailed data and background

SAO PAULO, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's annual inflation in June fell to its lowest level since September 2020, data from statistics agency IBGE showed on Tuesday, renewing bets that an interest rate cut is around the corner as consumer prices continue to trend down.

Annual inflation in Latin America's largest economy slowed to 3.16% in June from 3.94% in May, in line with a market consensus of 3.17%. Prices fell 0.08% on a month-on-month basis, the first deflation registered since September of last year.

The figures are likely to support expectations that the central bank will start cutting rates as soon as next month, after it took a dovish tone at its last meeting in June, saying that an August cut was possible if the positive inflation scenario continued.

The Brazilian monetary authority has conducted one of the world's most aggressive tightening cycles since early 2021 in a bid to tame high inflation, with rates at a six-year high of 13.75% since August 2022.

The 0.08% consumer price fall from May to June was driven mainly by lower food, beverage and transportation costs and was also in line with market expectations.

Annual inflation is currently within this year's target range of 1.75%-4.75%, although an uptick is expected from July because of unfavorable base effects.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Conor Humphries)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.