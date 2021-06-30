Brazil announces auction results to build power transmission lines

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian companies EDP Energias do Brasil ENBR3.SA, Energisa ENGI11.SA and Wez Energia won on Wednesday auctions on Brazilian stock exchange B3 to build transmission lines in the country.

Energisa and Energias do Brasil, a subsidiary of Portugal's EDP EDP.LS, won projects in northern states of Tocantins, Acre and Rondonia offering high discounts relative to the future revenue estimated by Brazil's power regulator Aneel.

Aneel estimated revenue from the Tocantins project at 11 million reais ($2.2 million) a year and at 60 million reais ($12 million) a year from the Acre and Rondonia project.

China's Shanghai Shemar Power Holdings won the auction to build a transmission line in southeastern state of Rio de Janeiro. Brazilian company Mez Energia won auctions for projects in the states of Mato Grosso and Sao Paulo.

Considering all projects, discounts over the revenue ranged from a minimum of 36% to up to 63%.

($1 = 5.0149 reais)

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.