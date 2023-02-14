Brazil analysts improve estimates for govt primary results in 2023, 2024

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian analysts have improved their expectations for the government's primary balance in 2023 but still forecast a large deficit amid market concerns about a surge in spending by the new leftist administration.

The improved result would come on the back of higher tax revenue, a poll released by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday showed, with the balance further recovering in 2024 also due to higher revenue.

Analysts now see a primary deficit of 109.64 billion reais ($21.29 billion) this year, the median estimate in the poll showed, a better result than the previous January forecast of a 125.99 billion-real deficit.

For next year, they foresee a deficit of 96.15 billion reais, the "Prisma Fiscal" poll added, from a previous estimate of 118.58 billion reais.

The fresh projections come as Finance Minister Fernando Haddad earlier this year unveiled a set of measures aimed at reducing the 232 billion reais primary deficit forecast in this year's budget.

Investors, however, still fear long-term pressure on public debt after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva secured Congress approval for a multi-billion-real spending package that bypasses the constitutional cap to meet campaign pledges. The government has yet to present a new fiscal framework, promised for April.

Even so, analysts polled by the government also improved their forecasts for Brazil's gross debt in both 2023 and 2024, saying the key metric would reach 78.3% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year and 80.71% the next.

Their previous estimates were of 79.1% for 2023 and 82.4% for 2024.

($1 = 5.1504 reais)

