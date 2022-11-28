Brazil aluminum producer CBA says CFO to take over as CEO

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian aluminum producer Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio CBAV3.SA said on Monday that chief financial officer Luciano Alves will take over as CEO starting May 2023.

Alves will replace Ricardo Carvalho, who is set to become a board member, while general manager Camila Abel will become CFO, CBA said in a securities filing.

