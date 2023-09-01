Brazil allows farmers to sow new soy before end of fallow period -Ag Ministry

Adds reason for move and name of group that requested it in paragraphs 3-4

SAO PAULO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Ministry has approved 48 requests from Mato Grosso soy growers who want to start planting their new crop before the fallow period ends on Sept. 15, according to a statement sent to Reuters on Friday.

During the period, fields are left fallow to prevent the spread of disease such as soybean rust.

The ministry's authorization came in response to a request from the Mato Grosso Association of Cotton Producers (Ampa).

According to Ampa, this year's El Niño weather pattern can cut rains sooner, putting crops such as cotton and corn - which are planted after soybeans are harvested - at risk in Mato Grosso state.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Ana Mano; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.