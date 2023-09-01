Brazil allows farmers to sow new soy before end of fallow period -Ag Ministry

SAO PAULO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Ministry has approved 48 requests from Mato Grosso soy growers who want to start planting their new crop before the end of the fallow period on Sept. 15, according to a statement sent to Reuters on Friday.

The fallow period is when fields are left fallow to prevent the spread of disease such as soybean rust.

