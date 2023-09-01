News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil allows farmers to sow new soy before end of fallow period -Ag Ministry

September 01, 2023 — 02:46 pm EDT

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Ministry has approved 48 requests from Mato Grosso soy growers who want to start planting their new crop before the end of the fallow period on Sept. 15, according to a statement sent to Reuters on Friday.

The fallow period is when fields are left fallow to prevent the spread of disease such as soybean rust.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Ana Mano; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.