Brazil airline Gol signs jets leasing contracts with Castlelake

Adds extra information about leasing contracts and securities filing

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol said on Friday it signed leasing contracts for 12 Boeing Co BA.N 737 Max 8 jets with private investment firm Castlelake.

The contracts involve two 737 MAX 8s under an operating lease agreed through Gol's subsidiary GLA and another 10 jets under a combined finance lease with special purpose entities (SPEs) of the Brazilian airline group.

The securities filing also announced the resignation of André Fehlauer as a director vice-president at the company.

