Brazil airline Gol says Q4 profit halved as Boeing MAX grounding continues

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian airline Gol, Boeing Co's largest Latin America customer, said its profit almost halved to 352 million reais ($80.37 million) in the fourth quarter as its MAX fleet remained grounded after two deadly crashes.

Overall Gol, which made a profit of 675 million reais in the fourth quarter of 2018, posted a loss of 117 million reais last year. It said in a securities filing it now expects the MAX to fly again early in the second half of 2020.

($1 = 4.3795 reais)

