Brazil airline Gol says it has flexibility to weather coronavirus crisis

SAO PAULO, April 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes GOLL4.SA has the flexibility to reduce its fleet from 130 Boeing 737 planes to 100 by letting leases expire in the short term, executives said on Tuesday while discussing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Gol, Brazil's largest domestic carrier, has grounded all but 10 planes and is flying just 50 flights a day.

The company's chief executive, Paulo Kakinoff, said in a conference call that this reduced network does not burn cash and the company has slashed all sorts of costs. Payroll is down by half, with a mix of pay cuts and 5,400 workers on unpaid leave.

Gol has also negotiated to defer lease payments with aircraft lessors with a grace period of six months, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Kakinoff said the company is also in talks with Brazil's state development bank BNDES over a potential credit line, which he estimates at about 3 billion reais ($574.64 million).

He said the credit line would be repaid in five years, with payment starting only on the third year. But the interest rate has not been determined, he said, or an agreement on the stock price for any warranties on the loan.

Gol's share price has fallen more than 75% in the year to date.

"The management of this company will not be pricing a debt instrument based on the share price of yesterday, today or tomorrow," Gol Chief Financial Officer Richard Lark said. "That's not going to happen."

($1 = 5.2207 reais)

