Brazil airline Gol posts Q1 earnings beat; shares rise

Adds share reaction, details, analyst comment, CEO quotes

SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA on Wednesday reported first-quarter net profit above market expectations following strong sales, driving its shares higher.

The country's largest airline posted a bottom line of 619.5 million reais ($122.61 million) in the quarter, down 76.2% from a year earlier but well above market consensus of 58.11 million in a Refinitiv poll.

The company highlighted "the strength of underlying demand and continued momentum in sales," saying that prompted its recurring EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to more than double year-on-year to a record of 1.2 billion reais.

Shares in Gol rose as much as 8% in morning trading, before paring some gains to trade up 1.5%, though still outperforming Brazil's benchmark stock index Bovespa .BVSP, which slipped 0.4%.

"Gol posted solid first quarter results, with a significant EBITDA beat," analysts at Santander said. "Unit revenue growth outpaced CASK (cost) expansion, which indicates that the industry's capacity discipline is supporting margin recovery."

The carrier reaffirmed its previously disclosed outlook for 2023, saying it still expects net revenue to reach about 19.5 billion reais and diluted earnings per share to come in at 0.30 real in the year.

"2023 is off to a strong start," Gol's Chief Executive Celso Ferrer said in a statement. "We continue to add supply and with our disciplined approach to costs further drive higher levels of productivity".

In a call with analysts, Ferrer added he was "optimistic" about demand in Brazil in the second quarter.

He also said Gol forecasts some aircraft deliveries from Boeing Co BA.N to be delayed, but that it would not alter its plans for an average operational fleet of 114-118 jets this year. Gol currently has 103 firm orders for 737-MAX aircraft.

($1 = 5.0527 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Alberto Alerigi Jr., Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.