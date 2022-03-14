Commodities

Brazil airline Gol posts deeper-than-expected Q4 loss

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published

Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA on Monday reported a fourth quarter net loss of 2.8 billion reais ($551.78 million), deeper than the 466 million reais loss expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv Eikon.

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA on Monday reported a fourth quarter net loss of 2.8 billion reais ($551.78 million), deeper than the 466 million reais loss expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv Eikon.

It reported net profit of 59.4 million reais a year ago.

Net revenue rose 54.5% to 2.92 billion reais, slightly above the 2.87 billion reais forecast by analysts.

($1 = 5.0745 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular