Brazil airline Gol posts deeper-than-expected Q4 loss

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA on Monday reported a fourth quarter net loss of 2.8 billion reais ($551.78 million), deeper than the 466 million reais loss expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv Eikon.

It reported net profit of 59.4 million reais a year ago.

Net revenue rose 54.5% to 2.92 billion reais, slightly above the 2.87 billion reais forecast by analysts.

($1 = 5.0745 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.