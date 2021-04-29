Commodities

Brazil airline Gol posts $468 mln loss as pandemic affects travel demand

Contributor
Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DIEGO VARA

Brazil's largest domestic airline, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, on Thursday reported a net loss of 2.5 billion reais ($468 million) in the first quarter, as the second wave of the country's coronavirus epidemic wave severely eroded travel demand.

Cash-strapped Gol had said late on Wednesday that it would be raising up to 512 million reais ($95.80 million) in new equity.

($1 = 5.3445 reais)

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by John Stonestreet)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

