Brazil airline Gol posts $387 million loss on coronavirus in Q2

SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes on Friday reported a net loss of 2 billion reais ($387 million) for the second quarter, a period during which carriers around the world were heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gol said it expects cash burn to continue during the third quarter at a rate of about 6 million reais a day.

($1 = 5.1696 reais)

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by John Stonestreet)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.