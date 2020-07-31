Brazil airline Gol posts $387 million loss on coronavirus in Q2

Commodities

Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes on Friday reported a net loss of 2 billion reais ($387 million) for the second quarter, a period during which carriers around the world were heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gol said it expects cash burn to continue during the third quarter at a rate of about 6 million reais a day.

($1 = 5.1696 reais)

