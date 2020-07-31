Brazil airline Gol posts $387 million loss on coronavirus in Q2
SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes on Friday reported a net loss of 2 billion reais ($387 million) for the second quarter, a period during which carriers around the world were heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Gol said it expects cash burn to continue during the third quarter at a rate of about 6 million reais a day.
($1 = 5.1696 reais)
(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by John Stonestreet)
((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.