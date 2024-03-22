News & Insights

Brazil airline Gol posts $27 million net loss in January

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

March 22, 2024 — 05:55 pm EDT

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazil airline Gol GOLL4.SA on Friday reported a net loss of 135 million reais ($27 million) for the month of January, in the first financial results put out by the company after it filed for bankruptcy in the United States earlier this year.

In a securities filing, Gol said the data was preliminary and not audited, adding the numbers were part of a monthly report the company must release during the bankruptcy process.

Gol's net revenue for the month came in at 1.98 billion reais, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at 682 million reais. Its EBITDA margin for the month closed at 34%.

Its net debt in the first month of the year was 20.21 billion reais, and cash and cash equivalents were at 2.15 billion reais.

($1 = 5.0015 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Kylie Madry)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

