Brazil airline Azul to delay delivery of 59 Embraer planes to after 2024

Brazilian airline Azul SA said on Wednesday it had agreed with planemaker Embraer SA to delay the delivery of 59 E2 jets, with a list price of 24.5 billion reais ($4.16 billion), to 2024 or later.

The planes had been initially set for delivery from 2020 to 2023, according to an Azul securities filing.

Azul said the agreement was a step to shore up its business amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which also led it to reduce its April capacity by 90% in comparison to the same month in 2019.

