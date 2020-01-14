Brazil airline Azul to acquire regional carrier Two Flex -source

By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's third-largest airline, Azul SA AZUL.N, has reached an agreement to buy regional carrier Two Flex, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Two Flex holds departure and landing rights, known as slots, at Sao Paulo's Congonhas airport. The acquisition could allow Azul to expand its footprint at that busy domestic airport, pending approval from the Brazil's aviation regulator.

Two Flex declined to comment. Azul did not respond to a request for comment.

