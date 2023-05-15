News & Insights

Brazil airline Azul sets upbeat outlook as Q1 loss narrows

May 15, 2023 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA AZUL4.SAAZUL.N on Monday said it expects to increase capacity by around 14% in 2023 as it reported a narrowed first quarter net loss, providing upbeat estimates after a restructuring deal with lessors.

"We continue to see a robust demand environment," Azul said in a securities filing, noting that would allow it to increase earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by roughly 70% this year from 2022.

Full year EBITDA was estimated at around 5.5 billion reais ($1.10 billion) in 2023, driven by expectations of capacity growth, unit revenue increase, higher yields and a more favorable fuel environment, the company said.

The carrier also provided details about a recent deal struck with aircraft lessors to give them equity and tradeable debt in exchange for lower payments, saying the move would reduce lease payments by a total 5.4 billion reais in the long term while cutting gross debt and leverage.

For the first quarter, Azul reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.33, narrowing it by 13.2% when compared with the same period a year ago and broadly in line with analysts' estimates of $0.34 in a Refinitiv poll.

The company's net revenue reached 4.48 billion reais in the period, up roughly 40% and also matching market consensus.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

