Brazil airline Azul reports Q4 adjusted net loss

SAO PAULO, March 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA AZUL4.SA on Monday reported a fourth-quarter adjusted net loss of 610.5 million reais ($117.32 million), versus a 436 million-real loss a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast a net loss of 562.81 million reais in the period.

($1 = 5.2038 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Jon Boyle)

