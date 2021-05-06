Brazil airline Azul posts $523 mln quarterly loss

SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA AZUL.N on Thursday reported a loss of 2.8 billion reais ($523 million) in the second quarter, narrower than a year ago but wider than the prior quarter, as the carrier suffered the impact of a punishing second wave of COVID-19.

Azul burned through almost 800 million reais of cash and cash equivalents in the period, it said, a key measure of a carrier's financial performance.

($1 = 5.3516 reais)

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

