Brazil airline Azul posts $523 mln quarterly loss

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ROOSEVELT CASSIO

SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA AZUL.N on Thursday reported a loss of 2.8 billion reais ($523 million) in the second quarter, narrower than a year ago but wider than the prior quarter, as the carrier suffered the impact of a punishing second wave of COVID-19.

Azul burned through almost 800 million reais of cash and cash equivalents in the period, it said, a key measure of a carrier's financial performance.

($1 = 5.3516 reais)

