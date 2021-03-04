Commodities
Brazil airline Azul narrows pandemic losses to $57 mln in Q4

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
SAO PAULO, March 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's No. 3 airline Azul SA AZUL.N on Thursday reported a net loss of 317.4 million reais ($56.56 million) in Q4, the carrier's best performance since the pandemic upended air travel.

Azul said its revenue had more than doubled compared to Q3 to 1.8 billion reais. The airline's cost management during the pandemic also helped double its liquidity to 3 billion reais in the same period.

($1 = 5.6115 reais)

