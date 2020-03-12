Brazil airline Azul halts hiring, offers workers unpaid leave due to coronavirus

By Marcelo Rochabrun

SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazil airline Azul AZUL.N on Thursday became the first Latin American carrier to implement a hiring freeze and also put some workers on unpaid leave as the carrier grappled with collapsing demand due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak comes at a time when Azul was planning for an aggressive business expansion. Earlier this year, it announced an agreement to buy smaller airline Twoflex to expand domestic flights. Last year it launched new international flights to New York City and began receiving new planes from Embraer SA EMBR3.SA.

Now, in light of the outbreak, it says that it will reduce growth in domestic flights, cut capacity in international flights by up to 30%, and halt "incremental deliveries" of Embraer E2 jets.

Azul also suspended its previous earnings guidance for 2020 and said it did not have enough certainties to issue new forecasts for the year.

Its regional competitors, mainly Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes GOLL4.SA and LATAM Airlines Group LTM.SN, have yet to disclose the impact they expect from the coronavirus over their operations. But carriers in Europe and North America have slashed profit forecasts significantly.

Azul on Friday also disclosed it had a net loss of 2.3 billion reais ($477.69 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, affected by a weak Brazilian currency.

The airline also said it had reported an impairment of 3.2 billion reais related to its sale of older Embraer aircraft in order to replace them with the new E2 jets.

($1 = 4.8148 reais)

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Christian Plumb and Nick Zieminski)

