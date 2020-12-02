Brazil aims to raise $70 bln with privatizations in 2021

SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is planning to raise 367 billion reais ($70.1 billion) with privatizations and public-private partnerships, special secretary for privatizations Martha Seillier told journalists on Wednesday in a webcast interview.

Among the assets the government is planning to privatize next year is power holding company Eletrobras ELET6.SA.

The government's ambitious privatization push has fallen far short of its targets since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January 2019, due in part to political resistance and bureaucratic obstacles.

($1 = 5.2357 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves Writing by Carolina Mandl)

