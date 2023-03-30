Brazil agriculture ministry announces new rules to prevent avian flu -statement

SAO PAULO, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Ministry on Thursday announced new measures to prevent bird flu outbreaks in Brazil after cases were registered in neighboring South American countries, according to a statement on Thursday.

The measures, valid for 90 days, include suspension of events, exhibitions, championships and trade fairs involving the exposition of poultry. Brazil remains free of bird flu in its territory, but has had to investigate suspected cases.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

