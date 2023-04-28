News & Insights

US Markets
XOM

Brazil agency recommends barring Petrobras from drilling in Amazon's mouth

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

April 28, 2023 — 09:19 pm EDT

Written by Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

By Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian environmental agency Ibama has recommended the rejection of state-run oil firm Petrobras' PETR4.SA request to drill a well in the mouth of the Amazon River Basin, documents seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

Signed last week by several environmental analysts from Ibama, the report also recommended the agency stop processing environmental licenses for the block.

Petrobras has for years been trying to open up a new exploration front on the coast of Amapa state in northern Brazil near Guyana, where Exxon Mobil XOM.N has made important discoveries.

The oil block, FZA-M-59, was auctioned off by oil regulator ANP to Petrobras in 2013. Though they paid for studies, Britain's BP BP.L and France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA gave up on their assets there due to the difficulties in obtaining drilling licenses.

According to Ibama's report, Petrobras' environmental studies still have "inconsistencies" even after a series of reviews.

The report pointed to lack of specific measures regarding communication with indigenous communities and a failure to revise a point on identifying and evaluating environmental impacts.

It also warned of "significant deficiencies" in Petrobras' plan to protect the region's wildlife.

Petrobras and Ibama did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Another document seen by Reuters showed Werneck Sanchez Basseres, Ibama's environmental licensing coordinator for offshore oil and gas exploration, said he agreed with the report's assessment.

In correspondence addressed to the president of Ibama, the deputy director of licensing at Ibama, Regis Fontana Pinto, suggested Thursday that the process not be shelved immediately, giving Petrobras the opportunity to present "other improvements."

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira, Writing by Carolina Pulica, Editing by Sarah Morland and Lincoln Feast.)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
BP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.