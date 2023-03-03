Brazil agency approves cultivation of GMO wheat in the country

By Maximilian Heath and Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian biosecurity agency CTNbio has approved cultivation of a drought-resistant genetically modified wheat in the country, according to a decision published on its website, making Brazil the second country after Argentina to grant such a permission in the world.

The approval request was made by Tropical Melhoramento e Genetica, a partner in Brazil of Argentina's Bioceres BIOX.O, which developed the GMO wheat.

In a statement, Bioceres confirmed Brazil has concluded the safety evaluation of its HB4 wheat, providing full approval for commercialization and cultivation for it in the country.

In anearnings call Bioceres said that under severe drought conditions, the company's HB4 GMO wheat "showed higher yields than conventional varieties across all environments, with an average 43% yield improvement in targeted environments."

In November 2021, Brazil became the first country to in the world to allow imports of flour made with genetically modified wheat.

That decision spurred a global discussion about genetically modified wheat, as prices rose and concerns grew that more severe weather could threaten food security.

Genetically modified soybeans and corn have long been accepted on global markets, but are primarily fed to livestock rather than humans.

