Brazil agency approves cultivation of GMO wheat in the country

March 03, 2023 — 07:57 am EST

Written by Maximilian Heath and Ana Mano Ana Mano for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian biosecurity agency CTNbio has approved cultivation of a drought-resistant genetically modified wheat in the country, according to a decision published on its website, making Brazil the second country after Argentina to grant such a permission in the world.

The approval request was made by Tropical Melhoramento e Genetica, a partner in Brazil of Argentina's Bioceres BIOX.O, which developed the GMO wheat.

