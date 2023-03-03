Brazil agency approves cultivation of GMO wheat in the country

SAO PAULO, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian biosecurity agency CTNbio has approved cultivation of a drought-resistant genetically modified wheat in the country, according to a decision published on its website, making Brazil the second country after Argentina to grant such a permission in the world.

The approval request was made by Tropical Melhoramento e Genetica, a partner in Brazil of Argentina's Bioceres BIOX.O, which developed the GMO wheat.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath in Buenos Aires and Ana Mano Ana Mano in São Paulo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.