Brazil ag minister says Canada cleared Brazil beef, pork imports -Twitter

Adds more details, tweet

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said on Monday that Canada has cleared imports of beef and pork from Brazil, according to an official tweet.

"We are in Ottawa and have just left the Canadian Ministry of Agriculture with... great news: the opening up of the country's pork and beef market."

Dias, who traveled to Canada to speak with local suppliers of fertilizers, especially potash companies, said now Brazilian meatpackers are able to export products to more than 200 markets around the world, which was her goal when she took over the ministry more than three years ago.

Dias said she has several meetings with fertilizer companies lined up for the day.

Brazilian beef lobby Abiec and pork and poultry lobby ABPA did not have an immediate comment on Canada's allowing Brazilian meat imports.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Gabriel Araújo; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.